Triveni Engineering Q4 profit ₹167cr, down 8%, FY profit ₹269cr Business May 31, 2026

Triveni Engineering saw its fourth-quarter profit drop 8% to ₹167 crore, mainly because sugarcane costs went up and their Power Transmission Business (PTB) struggled.

Revenue for the quarter also slipped.

Still, the company managed to boost its full-year profit to ₹269 crore, thanks to stronger performance in its distillery segment, even as PTB faced delivery delays from global disruptions.