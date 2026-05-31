Triveni Engineering Q4 profit ₹167cr, down 8%, FY profit ₹269cr
Business
Triveni Engineering saw its fourth-quarter profit drop 8% to ₹167 crore, mainly because sugarcane costs went up and their Power Transmission Business (PTB) struggled.
Revenue for the quarter also slipped.
Still, the company managed to boost its full-year profit to ₹269 crore, thanks to stronger performance in its distillery segment, even as PTB faced delivery delays from global disruptions.
Triveni to spin off PTB unit
Triveni is spinning PTB off into a separate company called Triveni Power Transmission Ltd starting April 2026.
Beyond sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh, Triveni is active in ethanol production, power generation, and water treatment, helping it stay resilient despite bumps along the way.