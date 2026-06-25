TRM Labs finds Iranian-linked wallets moved over $3.8bn via CoinEx

CoinEx tightens controls after Nobitex sanctions

CoinEx wallets were also used for transactions involving U.S.-sanctioned groups like Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps.

After recent sanctions on Nobitex, CoinEx started blocking Iranian IP addresses and beefed up user checks to cut ties with the Iranian market.

The company says it's reviewing flagged accounts and insists it's working to stay compliant with international rules, similar to what happened before with Binance facing US scrutiny over Iran connections.