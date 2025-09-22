Next Article
TruAlt Bioenergy IPO: Price band set at ₹472-496
Business
TruAlt Bioenergy, one of India's biggest ethanol makers, is launching its IPO with shares priced between ₹472 and ₹496.
You can apply from Thursday (September 25) to Monday (September 29), aiming to raise a total of ₹750 crore.
TruAlt's business and financials
Based in Bengaluru, TruAlt is a major player in the biofuel space—producing ethanol, compressed biogas, and even sustainable aviation fuel.
They plan to use the IPO funds mainly for expanding their ethanol plant and boosting working capital.
The company saw profits jump to ₹146.6 crore in FY25—a huge 361% leap over last year.
Other key details
TruAlt's strong position lines up with India's push for renewable energy.
If you're tracking timelines: share allotment wraps up by September 30 and trading kicks off on October 3.