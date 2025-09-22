HUDCO signs new deal with NBCC for 4 construction projects

HUDCO's urban infrastructure push

The projects will roll out in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, and Delhi—NBCC handles the builds while HUDCO provides the funding.

This move fits right into HUDCO's push to grow urban infrastructure.

Even though HUDCO shares dipped 3.5% earlier this year (2025), they've bounced back up by 6% lately.

With trading momentum looking strong and technical indicators heating up, the stock has shown renewed strength.