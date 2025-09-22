Next Article
HUDCO signs new deal with NBCC for 4 construction projects
Business
HUDCO just signed a fresh deal with NBCC (India) Ltd to take on four big construction projects across India, including revamping flats at Delhi's Asian Games Village and developing a commercial space in Ghaziabad.
The agreement, inked on September 19, was announced in New Delhi.
HUDCO's urban infrastructure push
The projects will roll out in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, and Delhi—NBCC handles the builds while HUDCO provides the funding.
This move fits right into HUDCO's push to grow urban infrastructure.
Even though HUDCO shares dipped 3.5% earlier this year (2025), they've bounced back up by 6% lately.
With trading momentum looking strong and technical indicators heating up, the stock has shown renewed strength.