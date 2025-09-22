Sensex falls over 300 points as US hikes H-1B visa Business Sep 22, 2025

The Indian stock market opened in the red on Monday, with Sensex falling by as much as 346 points (down 267.56 points to 82,358.67 as of 9:25 am) and Nifty slipping below 25,300.

The main reason? A sharp drop in IT stocks after the US suddenly raised H-1B visa fees.