Truecaller to cut 15% workforce after revenue and profit decline

Truecaller , the Sweden-based caller ID company, has announced plans to lay off 70 employees or about 15% of its workforce. The decision comes after the company's Q1 2026 results showed a decline in revenue and profits. The drop is attributed to factors such as India 's ban on real-money gaming, changes in advertising partner algorithms, and unrest in the Middle East.

Market challenges Downloads declined by 5% YoY last year Truecaller is also facing stiff competition from India's telecom-led solutions, such as the Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) identification service. The company's downloads also witnessed a 5% year-on-year (YoY) decline last year. In Q1 2026, Truecaller's net sales fell by 27% to SEK 362 million ($39.34 million). In India, its biggest market, net sales fell by a whopping 41% YoY, with ad revenues declining by 44%.

CEO's statement Unrest in Middle East affected revenues Truecaller CEO Rishit Jhunjhunwala explained the revenue decline during an earnings call. He said, "The year-on-year comparison looks especially weak given that Q1 and Q2 last year included a large contribution coming from the real money gaming sector in India in connection with the IPL season that takes place around this time." He also noted that unrest in the Middle East impacted revenues from that region.

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Regulatory impact Ban on real-money gaming apps impacted Truecaller's revenue India's ban on real-money gaming apps like Dream 11 and MPL, which allowed users to play fantasy sports with money, has also impacted Truecaller's revenue. The company said that platforms where these real-money apps were advertised lost out on that revenue due to the ban. This further contributed to the decline in ad revenues for Truecaller.

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Algorithm changes Changes in Google algorithms also affected ad revenues Truecaller also blamed a decline in ad revenues on changes made by a programmatic partner, which an analyst identified as Google, to its algorithms. Despite these challenges, the company did see some positives this quarter. It crossed the milestone of 500 million active users, and its subscription revenue grew by 27%, accounting for nearly one-third of total sales.