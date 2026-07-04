Trump accounts provide $1,000 to children born 2025 to 2028

State Street fund, major donations arrive

The money goes straight into a State Street S&P 500 index fund at first, with options like Vanguard and BlackRock coming soon.

Big donations are also rolling in: Michael and Susan Dell gave $6.25 billion to help kids in need, and Ray Dalio pitched in for low-income families in Connecticut.

Still, even with this program in the spotlight, polls show many voters aren't thrilled with how Trump is handling the economy, a challenge for Republicans ahead of November's midterms.