Trump accounts provide $1,000 to children born 2025 to 2028
The Trump Accounts program just launched for kids born from January 2025 to December 2028.
Each child gets a $1,000 starter deposit from the government, and families can add up to $5,000 more each year.
The goal? To give young Americans a financial boost as they grow up, part of the new One Big Beautiful Bill Act from Republicans.
State Street fund, major donations arrive
The money goes straight into a State Street S&P 500 index fund at first, with options like Vanguard and BlackRock coming soon.
Big donations are also rolling in: Michael and Susan Dell gave $6.25 billion to help kids in need, and Ray Dalio pitched in for low-income families in Connecticut.
Still, even with this program in the spotlight, polls show many voters aren't thrilled with how Trump is handling the economy, a challenge for Republicans ahead of November's midterms.