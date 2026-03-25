Trump adds tech titans to AI policy council
Big news from the White House: President Trump announced plans to appoint Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), Larry Ellison (Oracle) and Jensen Huang (NVIDIA), and named an initial 13-member list that includes Sergey Brin (Google co-founder) and Lisa Su (AMD) to join a special council shaping the US artificial intelligence policy.
This group, called PCAST, is set to play a major role in how the US approaches AI.
PCAST's role and significance in AI policy
PCAST may ultimately have 24 members and will help steer US strategy as global competition in AI heats up, especially with China making big moves.
The goal? Make sure America stays ahead in the fast-changing world of artificial intelligence by bringing together top minds from tech and government.
Some companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but it's clear that these voices will have a big say in what comes next for AI policy.