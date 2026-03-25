Trump adds tech titans to AI policy council

PCAST's role and significance in AI policy

PCAST may ultimately have 24 members and will help steer US strategy as global competition in AI heats up, especially with China making big moves.

The goal? Make sure America stays ahead in the fast-changing world of artificial intelligence by bringing together top minds from tech and government.

Some companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but it's clear that these voices will have a big say in what comes next for AI policy.