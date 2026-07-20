Trump administration considers rules on Chinese open source AI models
The Trump administration is considering new rules for Chinese open-source AI models, as they are quickly becoming favorites among US businesses for their low cost and solid performance.
Models like Kimi K3 are even rivaling big names like OpenAI and Anthropic, making them tough to ignore.
US officials weigh liability and blacklist
Officials worry these Chinese AI tools could bring security risks or hidden vulnerabilities.
Ideas on the table include an executive order that would make US companies responsible for any breaches if they host these models, plus possibly adding Chinese AI labs to a government blacklist.
Despite the concerns, many startups and big brands, like Airbnb and Siemens, are already testing or switching to these systems, with a recent study showing Chinese open-source models made up 41% of downloads on the Hugging Face platform.