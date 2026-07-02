Trump administration denies discussing Anthropic stake amid OpenAI share reports
The Trump administration says it hasn't discussed buying a stake in AI company Anthropic, as a clarification following reports about OpenAI.
The denial comes just as headlines claimed OpenAI might offer the US government a 5% share to help spread AI profits more fairly.
The whole conversation highlights growing worries in Washington about how powerful AI models are used, and who really benefits.
Sam Altman floats government OpenAI share
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is floating the idea of giving the government a slice of his company so regular people can share in future AI profits, kind of like Alaska's oil fund.
The plan would need Congress to sign off and is still just talk for now.
Meanwhile, OpenAI recently delayed its latest model at the US government's request, showing just how closely regulators are watching the industry right now.