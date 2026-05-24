US green card applicants must leave country under new policy

The Trump administration has ordered a major change in its immigration policy, asking noncitizens who have applied for a green card to leave the US. The new rule applies even if they are legally present in the country and have US citizen spouses or children. Green card petitioners will now have to wait for their applications to be processed outside the country through consular processing via the US Department of State.

Policy details Temporary permission not pathway to green card: Trump administration The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has said that it will grant "adjustment of status" only in extraordinary circumstances and on a case-by-case basis. The Trump administration's stance is that noncitizens entering the country on student, tourist, or temporary work visas are expected to leave once their term expires. They believe temporary permission should not be a pathway to obtaining a green card.

Policy defense USCIS defends policy, says it returns to original intent USCIS spokesperson Zach Kahler defended the new policy, saying it returns to the original intent of the law. He said, "From now on, an alien who is in the US temporarily and wants a green card must return to their home country to apply, except in extraordinary circumstances." The move is aimed at preventing loopholes and ensuring noncitizens navigate through America's immigration system properly.

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