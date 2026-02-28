Trump administration wants 90-day delay on tariff refund litigation

Administration might slow things down or only offer partial paybacks

There's about $175 billion at stake—many companies are hoping to get their money back soon.

Lawmakers are pushing for quick, full refunds (especially for small businesses), but the administration might slow things down or only offer partial paybacks.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent even called these refunds "the ultimate corporate welfare," hinting this could become a protracted, legally fraught process.

If you're following how big government decisions impact business and jobs, this story's worth keeping an eye on.