Trump announces 10-12.5% tariffs on 80+ countries over human rights
The Trump administration just announced new tariffs on more than 80 countries, including India, the United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and China.
These replace an earlier 10% global tariff set to expire and now range from 10% to 12.5%.
According to US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, the goal is to push back against human rights violations and unfair trade practices.
Tariffs targeting forced labor spark backlash
The tariffs are meant to target forced labor abroad but have sparked a lot of backlash.
Critics (and even a recent Supreme Court ruling) say Trump is overstepping his authority since Congress handles tariff policy.
Many worry prices will go up for Americans; in fact, a recent poll found 70% of people say tariffs have led to higher prices.
The administration insists these changes will protect US jobs and help level the playing field for American businesses.