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Home / News / Business News / Trump supports OpenAI in copyright fight with New York Times
Trump supports OpenAI in copyright fight with New York Times
Trump administration has filed brief in support of OpenAI's copyright defense

Trump supports OpenAI in copyright fight with New York Times

By Akash Pandey
Sep 03, 2026
09:48 am
What's the story

The Trump administration has contributed a 20-page brief in support of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. The brief was filed in response to a lawsuit from The New York Times, which accused OpenAI of using copyrighted material without permission to train its large language models (LLMs). "The United States has a strong interest in continuing to develop a robust and competitive artificial intelligence industry that sets the standard for the practice and procedure of AI use globally," the brief said.

Legal complexities

The legal debate over AI training and copyrighted material

The LLMs that power chatbots like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini are trained on huge databases of published works, including copyrighted books and articles.

These materials are often fed into the databases without permission.

The legal debate over whether AI companies can use copyrighted material to train their models centers around fair use, a provision in copyright law that allows limited use of copyrighted material without permission under certain circumstances.

Fair use debate

Fair use debate and economic impact

The fair use debate in this case revolves around whether the AI companies' use of copyrighted material is "transformative" enough to be deemed legal by a judge.

The Trump administration's brief argues that limiting LLM development under a misunderstanding of fair use doctrine would hinder creative and scientific progress, as well as American prosperity and economic mobility.

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Legal precedents

Rulings in AI training cases

So far, rulings in AI training and copyright infringement cases have mostly favored AI companies.

Last year, a judge ordered Anthropic to pay a $1.5 billion copyright settlement to a group of writers whose works were used without permission to train the company's AI models.

However, Anthropic was not penalized for its AI training but for using illegal shadow libraries to pirate the books it used for training.

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Information

Potential impact of the brief on ongoing case

The Trump administration's brief could have an impact on the ongoing case in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. The authors of the brief do not have jurisdiction over this case. However, their intervention could carry weight.

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