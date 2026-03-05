Trump, Bondi sued over TikTok deal approval
President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi are facing a lawsuit over their approval of a TikTok deal with ByteDance, the app's Chinese parent company.
Filed by the Public Integrity Project on March 5, 2026, the suit claims the deal breaks a 2024 law meant to stop political content censorship on TikTok.
Lawsuit seeks to renegotiate US government's TikTok asset sale
Instead of banning TikTok—which has around 200 million US users—the lawsuit wants to renegotiate how TikTok's assets get transferred to an American-led company.
The case highlights worries about government meddling in digital platforms and calls for more transparency when big tech deals cross international lines.
This could shape how future tech deals with foreign companies are handled, especially when it comes to free speech and fair rules.