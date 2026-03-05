Trump, Bondi sued over TikTok deal approval

Lawsuit seeks to renegotiate US government's TikTok asset sale

Instead of banning TikTok—which has around 200 million US users—the lawsuit wants to renegotiate how TikTok's assets get transferred to an American-led company.

The case highlights worries about government meddling in digital platforms and calls for more transparency when big tech deals cross international lines.

This could shape how future tech deals with foreign companies are handled, especially when it comes to free speech and fair rules.