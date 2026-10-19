'Google now kisses my a##': Trump
What's the story
US President Donald Trump made a bold claim during a rally in Highland Heights, Kentucky. He said his second term is more powerful than the first and that he can do "unbelievable" things. Among his alleged accomplishments, he mentioned, "I called Google, Google Maps. See, Google wouldn't have taken my call in the first term. Now, they kiss my ass."
Name alterations
Trump boasts of renaming Gulf of Mexico
Trump also claimed credit for renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America and a Canadian lake to "Lake America," likely referring to Lake Ontario.
He said he wouldn't have been able to make such changes during his first term.
This comes as he campaigns for Republican candidates ahead of the US midterm elections amid growing voter dissatisfaction over economic pressures and handling of the war with Iran.
Election forecasts
War with Iran will end soon, predicts Trump
At the Kentucky rally, Trump asked voters to treat the upcoming elections as a referendum on his presidency.
He predicted that the war with Iran would end soon and US petrol prices would fall below their earlier levels.
He also warned that a Democratic win in midterms could trigger an economic depression while making claims about the opposition party's political agenda that do not reflect its official platform.
Policy impact
Trump's unconventional approach to governance
Trump's comments on Google came as he highlighted his administration's ability to impose changes beyond conventional policymaking.
The renaming of the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America has become a prime example of this approach.
He has also tried to attach his name to prominent institutions such as the Kennedy Center.