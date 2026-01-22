Trump drops Europe tariff threat after 'framework' deal over Greenland

US President Donald Trump has decided to drop the proposed tariffs on European countries as part of his broader strategy involving Greenland. The decision comes after he announced a "framework of a future deal" regarding the island. The announcement was made Wednesday on social media and marks a major shift for a president who has long tried to pressure Europe over Greenland.

Deal details Trump announces tariff suspension after NATO meeting The decision to suspend tariffs was announced by Trump after a meeting with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "We have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region," Trump said. However, he did not elaborate on the specifics of this "framework."

Official reactions Danish officials respond to Trump's Greenland ambitions Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen welcomed the news of tariff suspension but noted that Trump still hasn't given up on his quest for Greenland. He said, "The day ends better than it started," but added that Trump's ambition to gain control of Greenland is still "a red line for the Kingdom of Denmark."

Advertisement

Deal details Trump hints at future Greenland deal specifics After his announcement, Trump told reporters he would reveal the specifics of the agreement soon. He didn't answer when asked if it gives US ownership of Greenland but said "it's a long-term deal." Axios reported that the framework respects Denmark's sovereignty over Greenland, while The New York Times said NATO military leaders discussed a potential US takeover of small parts of land in Greenland.

Advertisement

Plan details Trump's Greenland plan involves mineral rights In a CNBC interview, Trump said he hadn't directly spoken with Danish officials about his "concepts of a plan" for Greenland. He also said the US would be "involved" in Greenland's mineral rights without further elaboration. Discussions focused on NATO protection of the Arctic region, but there was no confirmation about whether Greenland's control status was part of the agreement.