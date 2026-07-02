Trump earns $10.71 million licensing from 'Melania' despite Amazon's $75 million spend
Business
Donald Trump just earned a cool $10.71 million in licensing fees from Melania, the Amazon MGM Studios documentary about First Lady Melania Trump. The earnings showed up in his July 2026 financial statement.
But here's the twist: even with all that buzz (and cash for Trump), the film only pulled in $16.6 million at the box office, way less than Amazon's $75 million spend.
Democrats questioned Amazon's $40 million 'Melania' production
Melania was directed by Brett Ratner and followed Melania's journey from model to first lady.
Some Democrats questioned why Amazon spent $40 million on production, hinting at possible political motives, but Jeff Bezos said it was just business as usual.
Despite its box office flop, Prime Video head Mike Hopkins still praised how it performed on streaming platforms.