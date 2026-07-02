Trump earns $10.71 million licensing from 'Melania' despite Amazon's $75 million spend Business Jul 02, 2026

Donald Trump just earned a cool $10.71 million in licensing fees from Melania, the Amazon MGM Studios documentary about First Lady Melania Trump. The earnings showed up in his July 2026 financial statement.

But here's the twist: even with all that buzz (and cash for Trump), the film only pulled in $16.6 million at the box office, way less than Amazon's $75 million spend.