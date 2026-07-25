Trump faces Apple Micron dispute over Chinese memory chips
President Trump is right in the middle of a tech tug-of-war between Apple and Micron.
Apple wants permission to use memory chips from two Chinese companies, CXMT and YMTC, hoping this will help with chip shortages and potentially reduce prices for American consumers.
But Micron isn't happy about it, warning that bringing in these Chinese chips could hurt American industry.
Micron warns imports, plans $250B investment
Micron says letting Apple buy from blacklisted Chinese suppliers could do to US chipmakers what cheap imports did to American steel: basically, make it tough for them to compete.
Meanwhile, Micron plans a huge $250 billion investment to boost local chip production.
Apple accuses Micron of raising prices and favoring AI clients over everyone else.
Now Trump has to balance cheaper tech for consumers with protecting US jobs and national security.