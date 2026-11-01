Trump family-linked WLFI cryptocurrency plunges about 50% in 1 night
WLFI, the cryptocurrency linked to the Trump family, just took a huge hit, dropping about 50% in value overnight.
The token's price dipped as low as $0.015 on November 29, marking another steep fall after already losing more than 95% from its all-time high.
World Liberty Financial sells most ether
To try to steady things, World Liberty Financial (the team behind WLFI) has been trying to shore up a loan backed by its own struggling tokens as collateral and had to sell off most of its ether.
Binance also stepped in by shutting down WLFI's perpetual futures positions due to all the volatility, which led to losses for traders who were previously up.
The exchange says it is actively reviewing the market activity and execution data.