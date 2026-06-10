Trump family made $500M from a cryptocurrency deal

Token troubles

AI Financial is now worth less than its investment

When AI Financial purchased WLFI tokens from Trump-backed World Liberty Financial in August, it received some 7.3 billion tokens at 20 cents each. By June, each WLFI token was worth only about 5.7 cents, about a 72% decline. This price drop has reduced the value of the 7.3 billion tokens owned by AI Financial to just about $412 million from an original value of $1.5 billion, while investors valued the entire company at only about $89 million.