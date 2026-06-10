Trump family made $500M from a cryptocurrency deal
What's the story
The family of US President Donald Trump made $500 million from a cryptocurrency deal, just before the involved company suffered a collapse. According to CNBC, Trump's crypto venture World Liberty Financial sold $1.5 billion worth of tokens to AI Financial Corp in August 2025. The Trump family is entitled to 75% of proceeds from World Liberty token sales. Not long after the deal was celebrated by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, AI Financial Corp's share price crashed by 90%.
Market impact
AI Financial's share price crashes after deal
The company has warned investors about a possible delisting from Nasdaq and even its potential shutdown. Before the Trump-linked crypto deal was announced in August, shares of Alt5 Sigma were trading at $8.97 each. After the deal, it changed its name to AI Financial Corp, and by June, its share price had dropped to just 66 cents, a staggering 93% loss.
Corporate challenges
Company has had 3 CEOs since Trump deal
AI Financial Corp has faced major challenges since its partnership with the Trump family's crypto venture. The company has seen three CEOs and three outside auditors in this period. In January, it reportedly borrowed money from World Liberty Financial, which it had purchased tokens from. The loan was partly used to prop up its falling share price but failed miserably.
Financial fallout
Company lost $348M on Trump's crypto tokens
The biggest blow came in Q1 when the value of the WLFI crypto tokens it owned plummeted. This led to a hit of some $348 million on AI Financial's balance sheet. The company's stock had already spent 24 consecutive trading days below $1 before briefly recovering. By June 8, it had again closed below $1 for 15 straight trading days.
Token troubles
AI Financial is now worth less than its investment
When AI Financial purchased WLFI tokens from Trump-backed World Liberty Financial in August, it received some 7.3 billion tokens at 20 cents each. By June, each WLFI token was worth only about 5.7 cents, about a 72% decline. This price drop has reduced the value of the 7.3 billion tokens owned by AI Financial to just about $412 million from an original value of $1.5 billion, while investors valued the entire company at only about $89 million.