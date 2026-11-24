Trump gains up to $15 million from NVIDIA's 30% rally
What's the story
President Donald Trump made significant gains from his investment in NVIDIA, the Financial Times reported. The development comes after the company's board reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO on November 23. The news triggered a rally in NVIDIA's stock price, which may have boosted Trump's holdings by up to $15 million, depending on the timing and amount of shares potentially sold during this period.
Market response
Trump's potential gains reflect investor sentiment
NVIDIA's stock price soared over 30% after the announcement of Huang's return as CEO, reflecting positive market sentiment.
The reaction highlights how leadership changes at major companies such as NVIDIA can greatly influence investor confidence and stock performance.
Trump's gains from his NVIDIA shares may indicate heightened market interest and potential influence on investor behavior.
Alleged influence
Trump claims he brokered deal for Huang's return
Trump has claimed that he played a key role in the decision to reinstate Huang as CEO.
"I spoke to them, let me put it that way," Trump told CNBC on Monday. "And I convinced them... I made the deal."
He even dialed into an NVIDIA board meeting to argue for Huang's return, Semafor reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.
National security assurance
Trump defends Huang's leadership
After the board's announcement, Trump defended Huang's leadership at NVIDIA in a social media post.
He said, "The Country needs Jensen's leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy."
Despite concerns over potential national security risks from Huang's return, NVIDIA's board said it received input from "senior levels" of the US government and was confident that his reinstatement posed no national security risk.
Financial disclosure
Financial disclosures show potential windfall for Trump
Trump's financial disclosures to the Office of Government Ethics, the latest of which was filed on November 5, show he may have owned as many as 370,000 shares in NVIDIA as of September 30.
The filings do not provide exact figures for disposals and purchases of shares but only give wide bands.
If he held the maximum number of shares at his latest disclosure, Trump may have gained as much as $15 million from Monday's rally.