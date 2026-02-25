Trump imposes steep 126% tariff on solar panels from India

Market impact

US market largely unavailable for Indian manufacturers

The high tariff rates could render the US market largely inaccessible to Indian solar panel manufacturers. "The relatively high duty rates will make the US market largely unavailable for Indian solar panel manufacturers," Citi analyst Vikram Bagri said in a research note. The tariffs are different from Trump's global tariffs, which were recently struck down by the US Supreme Court. Solar imports from India were valued at $792.6 million in 2024, over nine times the value in 2022.