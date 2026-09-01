Trump Jr.-backed 1789 Capital invests $300 million in Polymarket's $1B round

Even with all this cash flowing in, Polymarket and similar platforms are facing lawsuits from at least 20 states over sports betting rules.

While the federal government says only the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) should regulate these markets, a bunch of state attorneys general disagree, arguing that the CFTC doesn't actually cover sports bets.

Trump Jr. recently backed federal oversight, saying it's enough and local intervention isn't needed.