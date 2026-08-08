Trump Media ends 2025 Crypto.com CRO deal amid crypto decline

Along with Trump Media and Crypto.com canceling a plan to have Crypto.com service certain exchange-traded fund offerings, Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek admitted these projects "After analyzing these proposed ETFs and DAT from every angle, we've reached the same conclusion: moving forward under current market conditions doesn't make sense."

The CRO committed to the DAT will be allocated to drive revenue, increase demand and grow the value of the ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Trump Media is making a big move into tech by merging with closely held fusion developer founded in 1998 TAE Technologies in a more than $6 billion all-stock deal, signaling a shift from crypto hype to broader innovation.