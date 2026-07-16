Trump Media launching Truth API for real-time Truth Social posts
Business
Trump Media just announced the Truth API, a new tool that lets financial services quickly tap into real-time posts from top accounts on Truth Social.
Launching in August 2026, it's designed for firms like algorithmic traders who need instant info and are tired of slow, manual monitoring.
Plus, it comes with an archive of posts going back to 2022.
Kevin McGurn says API addresses lag
Interim CEO Kevin McGurn says the Truth API is the answer to businesses that are impacted by the lag time of information.
For Trump Media, this isn't just about speed: it's also a smart move to start earning money from their data as more companies look for faster, verified updates.