Trump Media's $6B merger with fusion tech firm progresses

TMTG and TAE Technologies agreed to merge in December 2025 and later announced the signing of a $6 billion all-stock merger agreement. Both will share equal ownership in the new fusion-focused company.

TMTG is putting up $200 million now, plus another $100 million when they file with regulators.

No closing timeline provided in the source (as of Feb. 27, 2026).