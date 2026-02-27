Trump Media's $6B merger with fusion tech firm progresses
Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) is looking to separate Truth Social and a few other businesses into a newly formed publicly traded company.
If it happens, current Trump Media shareholders will get shares in the newly formed company before TMTG's planned merger with fusion tech firm TAE Technologies wraps up.
TMTG and TAE Technologies agreed to merge in December 2025 and later announced the signing of a $6 billion all-stock merger agreement. Both will share equal ownership in the new fusion-focused company.
TMTG is putting up $200 million now, plus another $100 million when they file with regulators.
No closing timeline provided in the source (as of Feb. 27, 2026).
TAE works on cutting-edge fusion energy tech and has raised more than $1.3 billion from backers including Alphabet and Chevron.
After merging with TMTG, they're aiming to pursue fusion projects—pending regulatory approval.
