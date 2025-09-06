Next Article
Trump narrows down Fed chair replacement to 3 candidates
President Trump is eyeing three possible picks to take over as Federal Reserve chair when Jerome Powell's term concludes.
The names in the mix: Kevin Hassett, Kevin Warsh, and Christopher Waller.
This move follows Trump's ongoing frustration with Powell for not cutting interest rates as he has demanded.
Implications of Trump's potential Fed chair pick
Who runs the Fed has a huge impact on your wallet—think inflation, jobs, and loan rates.
All three candidates lean toward lowering rates and could shift the Fed closer to Trump's economic playbook, raising fresh questions about how independent the central bank will stay.
With Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent leading the search (but not running himself), this decision could shape how money moves in America for years to come.