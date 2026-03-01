Trump orders US agencies to stop using AI tool
Donald Trump has ordered all US federal agencies to stop using Anthropic's AI tools, after the company refused to relax safety limits on its model, Claude.
Announcing the move on Truth Social, Trump said he was directing EVERY Federal Agency in the United States Government to IMMEDIATELY CEASE all use of Anthropic's technology.
Pentagon asked to remove restrictions that block mass surveillance
This clash started when the Pentagon asked Anthropic to remove restrictions that block mass surveillance and autonomous weapons.
Anthropic's CEO, Dario Amodei, pushed back, saying safety comes first—even though the Pentagon promised their tech would be used legally.
Anthropic plans to fight in court
After Anthropic said no, the government labeled them a supply chain risk—basically blacklisting them from military contracts and giving agencies six months to drop Claude.
Anthropic plans to fight this in court, calling it a dangerous precedent.
Senator Mark Warner also criticized the ban as political favoritism.