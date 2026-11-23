Trump ignored spy warnings about Jensen Huang's secret relationship
What's the story
US President Donald Trump reportedly ignored intelligence warnings involving former NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. The alerts were related to Huang's secret relationship with Alice Huang, a suspected Chinese spy. According to The New York Times, American intelligence agencies had been monitoring her contacts with China's top spy agency.
Spy links
Alice Huang was in contact with a Chinese official
Alice Huang is said to have been in touch with an officer from China's Ministry of State Security.
The communications spanned from spring 2025 to autumn 2026, overlapping with her secret romantic relationship with Jensen Huang.
American officials suspect that the NVIDIA executive may have been targeted as part of an intelligence operation due to these ties.
Ignored warnings
Trump's dismissal of national security concerns raises questions
The revelations have raised serious questions about Trump's handling of national security concerns.
His advisers reportedly informed him about the intelligence findings on at least two occasions, including one from his national security adviser.
However, Trump dismissed the concerns and showed little interest in intervening.
He had considered Jensen Huang an important ally and NVIDIA vital to America's economy and stock market.
Espionage defense
Trump continues to defend Huang
Despite the intelligence warnings, Trump continued defending the former executive.
He even suggested NVIDIA should consider reinstating Jensen Huang as CEO.
"We have to protect our brilliant people. Jensen is one of them. I think the company if they were smart they'd take that brilliant man, accept an apology, and let him go back to work," he said on November 21.
Espionage doubts
Trump questions if Alice Huang is actually a spy
President Trump publicly questioned whether Alice Huang was actually involved in espionage.
He also claimed that nobody had informed him that intelligence had identified her as a possible Chinese asset.
"I don't know that she is a spy. Usually...any woman coming to the country...a beautiful woman...comes from China; they say she's a spy," the US President said.
Chip concerns
Alice Huang's company purchased NVIDIA chips
The controversy goes beyond Huang's personal life. Alice Huang's company, Megaspeed, allegedly purchased large amounts of advanced NVIDIA chips.
Some were reportedly sent to Southeast Asian data centers for Chinese tech companies. US investigators suspect other shipments may have been smuggled into China.
The investigation also involves Alice Huang's business partner, Kang Wei, who American intelligence has linked to China's Ministry of State Security.
Ongoing probe
Investigation comes amid China's push to bolster AI capabilities
The investigation comes amid China's efforts to bolster its artificial intelligence capabilities.
Chinese intelligence officials have identified overcoming technology restrictions as an important national priority.
US authorities are probing possible links between these activities and China's military technology programs.
The scandal has raised concerns among American lawmakers, with politicians from both parties demanding further intelligence briefings on the matter.