Trump wants Jensen Huang back at NVIDIA. Will board listen?
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has once again expressed his support for Jensen Huang, the former CEO of NVIDIA. On Monday, Trump took to Truth Social to urge NVIDIA's board to reinstate Huang as the company's CEO. He said, "I hope the Board of NVIDIA rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A."
Controversy details
Huang ousted over alleged extramarital affairs
Huang was recently removed from his position as CEO after a series of extramarital affairs, including one with alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang and two with NVIDIA employees.
The scandal has drawn widespread attention, leading to calls for his reinstatement from various quarters.
Trump had previously said, "We have to protect our brilliant people. Jensen is one of them."
Redemption plea
We are a country of second chances: Trump
In his earlier comments, Trump had also said he would like to see Huang make a big apology and return to work.
"I would love to see Jensen be given a second chance. You know, we are a country of second chances," he said.
The sentiment echoes Trump's advocacy for redemption and forgiveness in the face of controversy.
Widespread support
Elon Musk, hundreds of NVIDIA employees back Huang's return
Trump isn't the only one advocating for Huang's return. Hundreds of NVIDIA employees and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk have also called for his reinstatement as CEO.
The widespread support from various quarters underscores Huang's significance to the company and its stakeholders, despite the recent scandal that led to his ousting.
However, NVIDIA's board is not considering the possibility of Jensen returning as CEO.