Trump pauses 50% tariffs as US, Canada reach trade deal

The decision to pause the tariffs comes after intense negotiations between the US and Canada.

The talks were held just before a Wednesday deadline set by Trump.

The President had previously threatened to impose 50% tariffs on $20 billion worth of Canadian goods, from hockey sticks to tongue depressors, if no agreement was reached.

The tariffs, if implemented, would have impacted around $20 billion worth of US imports from Canada, according to the US Trade Representative's office.