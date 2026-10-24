Trump pauses Canadian tariffs after Sen. Collins backed Maine farmers
President Trump just hit pause on certain tariffs for Canadian imports like plywood and machinery, right before the US midterm elections.
This came after Sen. Susan Collins pushed for Maine's farmers, saying local blueberry and potato growers would really benefit.
The timing could give Collins a boost in her tough re-election race against a Democrat.
US tariffs on $20B Canadian goods
Even with this break, U.S.-Canada trade has been rocky lately. The US slapped tariffs on Canadian goods worth $20 billion, affecting everything from hockey sticks to cement.
While some tariffs are now lifted, new ones, like on carpets and archery gear, are set to kick in soon.
Canada's economy has already taken hits from earlier US tariffs, making this latest move feel pretty strategic as election season heats up.