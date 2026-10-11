Trump probes TV networks over White House coverage boycott
What's the story
The US Justice Department is investigating five major television networks for potential violations of antitrust laws. The probe centers on their collective decision to suspend White House coverage after the Trump administration revoked reporters' credentials from three news organizations including CNN. The department is investigating whether the networks' coordinated suspension of coverage violated the Sherman Act, a federal law that prohibits certain anti-competitive agreements that restrain trade. The networks under scrutiny are ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, and Fox News.
Background
White House revokes press credentials
The investigation comes in the wake of the White House's controversial decision to revoke press credentials from reporters at CNN, Politico, and MS NOW.
The administration defended its action by saying covering the president is a "privilege, not a right."
In response, these outlets sued the administration for allegedly violating their First Amendment rights and retaliating against them for their coverage.
Coverage suspension
Networks suspend coverage in solidarity
In response to the White House's decision, all five networks that make up the primary White House television pool, ABC, CBS, Fox News, NBC, and CNN, suspended their coverage in solidarity.
They even refused to provide replacement coverage.
The move has drawn legal and potential financial pressure on these media organizations to continue covering the president despite their disagreements with how he's handled them.
Credential reinstatement
Judge orders reinstatement of press access
On September 24, US District Judge Timothy Kelly ruled that the ban was likely unconstitutional and ordered the administration to "immediately return, reinstate, and restore" their access.
The White House complied with this order but disputes over access to specific presidential events and pool assignments continued afterward.
This ongoing tension between the White House and press has now led to an antitrust investigation into major networks involved in covering these events.