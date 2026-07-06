Trump rings NYSE/Nasdaq bells, spotlights 'Trump Accounts' from Oval Office
President Trump kicked off Monday by ringing the opening bell for both the NYSE and Nasdaq, right from his Oval Office desk.
This was all about spotlighting his new "Trump Accounts" plan, which aims to get more kids into investing as part of the Republicans's 2025 tax bill.
Still, even with stocks climbing, Trump's economic approval ratings are struggling thanks to worries over rising prices.
S&P 500 up 10%, approval 1-third
Trump likes to say the market is "setting records virtually every day," and it's true: the S&P 500 is up 10% this year after a big jump in 2025.
But inflation keeps biting, with consumer prices up 4.2% since last year.
Plus, not everyone gets to enjoy these gains: Scott Bessent pointed out that about 38% of American families aren't invested in stocks at all, so most benefits go to wealthier households.
According to a recent poll, only one-third of Americans approve of how Trump is handling the economy right now.