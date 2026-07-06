Trump rings NYSE/Nasdaq bells, spotlights 'Trump Accounts' from Oval Office

S&P 500 up 10%, approval 1-third

Trump likes to say the market is "setting records virtually every day," and it's true: the S&P 500 is up 10% this year after a big jump in 2025.

But inflation keeps biting, with consumer prices up 4.2% since last year.

Plus, not everyone gets to enjoy these gains: Scott Bessent pointed out that about 38% of American families aren't invested in stocks at all, so most benefits go to wealthier households.

According to a recent poll, only one-third of Americans approve of how Trump is handling the economy right now.