Trump says he helped Jensen Huang return as NVIDIA CEO
Donald Trump just shared that he played a key part in getting Jensen Huang reinstated as NVIDIA's CEO.
According to Trump, NVIDIA's board checked with the US government first, and after officials confirmed there were no security concerns, Huang was cleared to return.
Jensen Huang return boosts NVIDIA stock
Trump highlighted how important Huang is for keeping the US ahead in AI, saying, "I think he's a brilliant guy, and we want him on our side."
After NVIDIA's board received assurances from US officials that he did not pose a national security risk, Huang promised to work harder than ever.
His comeback also gave NVIDIA's stock a much-needed boost and signaled that the company (and its board) is putting national interests first.