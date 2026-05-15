Trump says he struck 'fantastic trade deals' with China

US President Donald Trump has claimed to have struck "fantastic trade deals" with Chinese President Xi Jinping . The two leaders met on Friday during the concluding sessions of a superpower summit in Beijing . The meeting was part of Trump's efforts to finalize agreements in agriculture, aviation, and artificial intelligence sectors. He also sought to address differences over several tense geostrategic issues, including the Middle East war.

Geostrategic talks Talks went well, Xi agreed to several points: Trump The US President said that a lot of good has come out of the visit. "We've made some fantastic trade deals, great for both countries," he said while walking with Xi in Zhongnanhai gardens near Beijing's Forbidden City. In an interview with Fox News after the summit's first day, Trump said that the talks had gone well and Xi had agreed to several points on America's wishlist.

Military assurances Xi assured not to militarily support Iran On the Iran war, Trump said Xi had assured him that China was not going to militarily support Tehran. "He said he's not going to give military equipment... he said that strongly," Trump told Fox. The US President also revealed that Xi expressed his desire to see the Hormuz Strait open and offered help in this regard.

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