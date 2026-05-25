Trump says Iran peace largely negotiated, US stock futures rise
Business
US stock futures got a boost Monday after President Trump said a peace agreement to end the Iran war is "largely negotiated."
The conflict has been driving up energy prices and inflation worries, since the Strait of Hormuz (a major route for oil and gas) has been affected.
Trump urged patience, saying it's not time to rush things.
Brent crude falls more than 4%
Right after the announcement, oil prices dropped fast (Brent crude fell more than 4%), while stocks like Nasdaq and S&P futures climbed.
The euro and yen also strengthened as the dollar slipped.
Still, analysts say markets will wait to see if shipping through the strait actually returns to normal before getting too excited.