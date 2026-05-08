Trump sets July 4 2026 deadline for EU trade deal
Business
Donald Trump is telling the European Union to sign off on a U.S.-EU trade deal by July 4, 2026, or face higher tariffs.
He dropped this ultimatum on Truth Social, tying it to America's big 250th Independence Day celebration.
Basically, if the EU doesn't move fast, Trump says he'll ramp up tariffs and play hardball.
Scotland-brokered U.S.-EU deal awaiting approval
The deal was hammered out in Scotland but still needs approval from the European Parliament.
Trump's frustrated because Trump had said the EU had agreed to cut tariffs completely, but things are stuck.
Right now, most EU imports face a 10% US tariff, so if nothing changes soon (especially for stuff like cars), those costs could jump even higher.