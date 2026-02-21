Trump slaps new 10% global tariff, defying Supreme Court ruling

Tariffs could cost US economy $3 trillion over next decade

This move could cost the US economy up to $3 trillion over the next decade, according to government estimates. It's also likely to trigger lawsuits from states and businesses.

On the flip side, importers might get refunds for billions paid under now-invalid tariffs—like one company that shelled out $4.8 million in just five months.

Trump called the ruling "deeply disappointing" and hinted at foreign influence, but most of the court stood firm against unlimited tariff powers.