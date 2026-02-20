Trump sues JPMorgan Chase for $5 billion
Business
Donald Trump is suing JPMorgan Chase and its CEO Jamie Dimon for $5 billion, claiming the bank closed his accounts after the January 6 Capitol riot because of "political reasons."
He says this move hurt him financially and made it harder for him and his businesses to access banking services.
JPMorgan calls Trump's claims 'threadbare'
JPMorgan is pushing back, calling Trump's claims "threadbare" and arguing that legal risks—not politics—drive their decisions.
The bank wants the case moved to federal court, saying Dimon was only named to keep things in state court.
This clash highlights bigger debates about whether banks can or should cut off controversial public figures—and who gets to decide where those battles play out.