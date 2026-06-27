Why Trump has threatened 100% tariff on European countries
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose a 100% import tariff on any European country that imposes a tax on digital services provided by American companies. The threat comes as part of Trump's ongoing global trade war, where he has imposed heavy tariffs on countries and economic blocs. If implemented, this could trigger a wider trade conflict between the US and EU.
Tax opposition
Trump's tariff threat
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said "numerous European countries" were considering a digital services tax on American companies. He warned that any country imposing such a tax would immediately face a 100% tariff on all goods sent to the US. The President also clarified that this tariff would be imposed immediately and supersede any pre-existing trade deals with the country.
Tax implications
Digital services taxes in Europe
Countries like France, Spain, and Italy have a 3% digital services tax on big companies operating within their borders. The UK has a 2% digital services tax for social media platforms, large search engines, and online marketplaces with global revenues from digital services exceeding £500 million. These taxes affect US tech giants such as Apple, Google, and Amazon.
Tariff response
EU responds to Trump's threat
An EU spokesperson said the bloc reserves the right to defend itself against such tariffs. Olof Gill, a European Commission spokesperson, said, "Unilateral measures targeting such legitimate policies are unjustified. If pursued, the EU will respond swiftly and decisively to defend its rights and regulatory autonomy." He added that digital services taxes do not target companies from any specific country but apply to all large firms regardless of their origin.
Trade negotiations
Ongoing trade talks between US and EU
Trump has been vocal against countries trying to impose taxes/regulate US tech companies. In April, he warned the UK could face a "big tariff" for targeting US companies with taxes. His latest threat comes as the July 4 deadline nears for the EU and US to implement a tariff deal. In May, the EU signed a trade deal with the US capping most tariffs on EU imports at 15%. However, digital services taxes were not part of that agreement.