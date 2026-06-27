Why Trump has threatened 100% tariff on European countries

Trade negotiations

Ongoing trade talks between US and EU

Trump has been vocal against countries trying to impose taxes/regulate US tech companies. In April, he warned the UK could face a "big tariff" for targeting US companies with taxes. His latest threat comes as the July 4 deadline nears for the EU and US to implement a tariff deal. In May, the EU signed a trade deal with the US capping most tariffs on EU imports at 15%. However, digital services taxes were not part of that agreement.