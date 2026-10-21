Trump unveils $25 million whistleblower program, says he will intervene
President Trump just announced a $25 million whistleblower program aimed at catching fraud in federal programs.
If you tip off the Justice Department and it leads to a conviction, you could get up to $30,000.
Trump says he'll personally step in on tricky cases with multiple claims, showing he's serious about cracking down on government corruption.
JD Vance leads fraud task force
This move is part of a larger anti-fraud campaign led by Vice President JD Vance, who has been placed in charge of a task force earlier this year to stop public fund theft.
At the announcement, conservative influencer Nick Shirley, known for exposing alleged child care fraud in Minnesota, was recognized for his efforts, though he didn't actually receive the promised $10,000 reward.
Even so, his work sparked more investigations and arrests.