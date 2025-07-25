Trump visits Fed, says firing Powell 'big move' Business Jul 25, 2025

Donald Trump made a rare visit to the Federal Reserve, voicing frustration over its renovation costs jumping from $1.9 billion to $2.5 billion.

While he'd previously floated the idea of firing Fed Chair Jerome Powell over broader issues, such as interest rate policies, Trump said during the visit that "To do that is a big move, and I just don't think it's necessary."