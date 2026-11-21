Trump: Xi Jinping praised Jensen Huang, China H200 rules unchanged
President Donald Trump recently shared that he talked about NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who called Huang a "brilliant man."
Even after this friendly exchange, US officials say the rules allowing NVIDIA's powerful H200 AI chips to be sold to China are not changing any time soon.
Trump backs Jensen Huang return
President Donald Trump voiced support for Huang returning to NVIDIA, praising his impact on tech.
Still, it looks like NVIDIA's board is not planning to bring him back.
Meanwhile, US leaders are standing firm on export controls as they try to keep America ahead in AI while managing competition with China.