Trump, Xi meet in South Korea to finalize trade agreement
Business
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping are meeting in late October 2025 in South Korea to wrap up a major trade agreement.
After talks in Malaysia recently, both sides agreed: the US will hold off on steep new tariffs, while China will buy more American soybeans and pause its export restrictions on rare earth elements for a year.
Agreement signals both countries want less drama, more cooperation
This deal is meant to cool down years of economic tension that have shaken global markets and supply chains.
It also addresses hot-button issues like TikTok's sale and shipping fees.
By keeping rare earth minerals flowing for tech manufacturing—and boosting US farm exports—the agreement signals both countries want less drama and more cooperation going forward.