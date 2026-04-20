Trump's Fed pick Kevin Warsh faces Senate Banking Committee
Kevin Warsh, President Trump's pick for the next Federal Reserve chief, is set to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.
Warsh is known for pushing back against current Fed policies, and with talk of major changes in how the Fed handles money, all eyes will be on how he responds to tough questions from lawmakers and the Senate.
Republicans link Warsh to Powell probe
Warsh shares Trump's wish for lower interest rates and wants a closer look at the Fed's $6.71 trillion balance sheet.
He's no stranger to controversy. Back in the 2007-2009 financial crisis, he spoke out against letting the Fed grow unchecked.
Now, some Republican senators are challenging his nomination and tying it to an investigation into current Chair Jerome Powell.
The big question: Can Warsh keep the central bank independent while also being open about his decisions?