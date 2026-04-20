Trump's Fed pick Kevin Warsh faces Senate Banking Committee

Republicans link Warsh to Powell probe

Warsh shares Trump's wish for lower interest rates and wants a closer look at the Fed's $6.71 trillion balance sheet.

He's no stranger to controversy. Back in the 2007-2009 financial crisis, he spoke out against letting the Fed grow unchecked.

Now, some Republican senators are challenging his nomination and tying it to an investigation into current Chair Jerome Powell.

The big question: Can Warsh keep the central bank independent while also being open about his decisions?