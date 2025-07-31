Trump's tariffs send Indian markets reeling: Sensex tanks nearly 800 points

Investors await Q1 results from 129 major companies

Today is a big day for investors: 129 companies, including Maruti Suzuki, Hindustan Unilever, Coal India, and Sun Pharma, are set to announce their Q1 earnings.

With sectors like textiles and auto parts already feeling the pressure from the market drop, these results could offer some much-needed clarity on how India Inc. is really doing—and what might come next.