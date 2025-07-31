Next Article
Trump's tariffs send Indian markets reeling: Sensex tanks nearly 800 points
Indian markets took a hit this morning after US President Trump slapped a 25% tariff on Indian goods, sending the Sensex down nearly 800 points and dragging Nifty lower too.
The new tariffs kick in August 1.
Global uncertainty—thanks to mixed signals from Asian markets and a dip in the US after the Fed's latest move—added to the shaky start.
Investors await Q1 results from 129 major companies
Today is a big day for investors: 129 companies, including Maruti Suzuki, Hindustan Unilever, Coal India, and Sun Pharma, are set to announce their Q1 earnings.
With sectors like textiles and auto parts already feeling the pressure from the market drop, these results could offer some much-needed clarity on how India Inc. is really doing—and what might come next.