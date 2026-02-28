Trump's tariffs were ruled illegal. Now, companies want refunds
Business
After a Supreme Court decision blocked Trump's recent tariffs, more than 2,000 lawsuits—filed by companies including big names like FedEx and Dyson—seek refunds.
The court said presidents can't use the IEEPA law to set tariffs, a ruling that invalidated tariffs imposed under that authority.
What's at stake with these lawsuits
With so many refund claims piling up, the Court of International Trade is facing a huge task.
If these companies win, it could mean big payouts and might change how future presidents handle trade wars.
There's also a second wave of lawsuits about whether these tariffs made stuff more expensive for regular people—so what happens next could affect prices at stores across the US.