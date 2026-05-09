Truth Social's TMTG reports $406 million loss after crypto crash

TMTG announced planned $2.5B crypto funding

TMTG's losses came after it had announced plans to provide funding of $2.5 billion to invest in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, which crashed from over $126,000 to under $70,000 before bouncing back a bit.

Now, the company says it plans to focus on expanding its infrastructure and audience while preparing for future monetized features while staying optimistic about growing its user base and finding new ways to make money.